- Fixed the issue where the console would be triggered by exceptions.
- Fixed the bug where depositing money was impossible after obtaining the exchange protocol.
- Fixed some in-game text description issues.
- Fixed the shield-raising guidance description and potential stuttering bug in the novice tutorial.
偏差者（DEVIATOR） update for 2 August 2024
【0.9.2】Version Update
