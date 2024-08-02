 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

偏差者（DEVIATOR） update for 2 August 2024

【0.9.2】Version Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15236765 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 08:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue where the console would be triggered by exceptions.
  2. Fixed the bug where depositing money was impossible after obtaining the exchange protocol.
  3. Fixed some in-game text description issues.
  4. Fixed the shield-raising guidance description and potential stuttering bug in the novice tutorial.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2620731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link