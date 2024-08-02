Patch update on August 2nd

- Fixed some UI interfaces where typing enter can pop up multiple interfaces
- The displayed spiritual energy will not decrease when the Galling Root talent has been repaired
- Fixed the situation where the UI of the main interface does not display the current situation
- Adjust the price of passive magic weapons
- Elite monsters have a 70% chance of dropping items
- Increase the boss's health after the second level
五重塔 update for 2 August 2024
