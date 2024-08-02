 Skip to content

五重塔 update for 2 August 2024

Patch update on August 2nd

2 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed some UI interfaces where typing enter can pop up multiple interfaces
  2. The displayed spiritual energy will not decrease when the Galling Root talent has been repaired
  3. Fixed the situation where the UI of the main interface does not display the current situation
  4. Adjust the price of passive magic weapons
  5. Elite monsters have a 70% chance of dropping items
  6. Increase the boss's health after the second level

