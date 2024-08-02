Version 0.01.0101

Version 0.01.0100 is released with new content!
- Added Okayama-shi, featuring new words and lessons about い and な adjectives
- Introduced an achievement system
- Replaced the “ーません” lesson of Kagawa Master with a “plain form” lesson, including its usage compared to the polite form
- Added a lesson on dictionary form, godan/ichidan verbs, and the “ます form” construction before obtaining the Kanjidex from Saeki
- After obtaining the Kanjidex, verbs are displayed in their dictionary form instead of their “ます form”
- Made significant improvements to the conjugation system
- Added tags for い adjectives, な adjectives, godan verbs, and ichidan verbs
- Slightly reduced the difficulty of the first rival encounter
- Added more NPCs in Kagawa
- Localization and bug fixes
Changed files in this update