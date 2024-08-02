 Skip to content

Wagotabi Playtest update for 2 August 2024

Version 0.01.0101

2 August 2024

Version 0.01.0100 is released with new content!

  • Added Okayama-shi, featuring new words and lessons about い and な adjectives
  • Introduced an achievement system
  • Replaced the “ーません” lesson of Kagawa Master with a “plain form” lesson, including its usage compared to the polite form
  • Added a lesson on dictionary form, godan/ichidan verbs, and the “ます form” construction before obtaining the Kanjidex from Saeki
  • After obtaining the Kanjidex, verbs are displayed in their dictionary form instead of their “ます form”
  • Made significant improvements to the conjugation system
  • Added tags for い adjectives, な adjectives, godan verbs, and ichidan verbs
  • Slightly reduced the difficulty of the first rival encounter
  • Added more NPCs in Kagawa
  • Localization and bug fixes

