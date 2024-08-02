AI Voice and Mermaid Quest

Mermaid Quest completed!
* Added AI voice to Mermaid quest
* Added AI voice to 40% of the game
* Over 2200 voice overs current
* 600 Left to do
*Warning**
Audio and music are horrible; unmute at your own risk
Grammer also is not good; this adds to the audio even being worse
30% or more of the audio must be redone, but the conversations are understandable.
Strongly recommend against using these clips to master the English language.
**** I hope someone enjoys the audio; I had a great time creating them.
**** Recipee for audio,
- Run the script via AI Model for each dialog and return five audio files that sound completely different.
- Laugh at each one until I find the most ridiculous one.
- Keep doing this until I have the most insane-sounding conversations I have ever heard.
Changed files in this update