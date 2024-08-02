 Skip to content

The Highlands update for 2 August 2024

AI Voice and Mermaid Quest

Share · View all patches · Build 15234999 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 08:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mermaid Quest completed!

* Added AI voice to Mermaid quest

* Added AI voice to 40% of the game

* Over 2200 voice overs current

* 600 Left to do

*Warning**
Audio and music are horrible; unmute at your own risk
Grammer also is not good; this adds to the audio even being worse
30% or more of the audio must be redone, but the conversations are understandable.
Strongly recommend against using these clips to master the English language.
**** I hope someone enjoys the audio; I had a great time creating them.
**** Recipee for audio,
  1. Run the script via AI Model for each dialog and return five audio files that sound completely different.
  2. Laugh at each one until I find the most ridiculous one.
  3. Keep doing this until I have the most insane-sounding conversations I have ever heard.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2762041
  • Loading history…
