Hello, Crush Crew!

We would like to inform you that the 1.1.2 Hotfix for STEAM (PC) has been applied.

Please make sure to update the game for a smoother gameplay.

Fixes🔨

Fixed the issue where the Lock Mouse Cursor option did not work properly on the PC.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as we work to provide a more stable service.

Thank you.

