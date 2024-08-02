-
Added a offering box. (You can select it from the screen at the goal.)
-
English has been corrected. （Thank you Will Bott for your cooperation)
-
Overall load measures have been taken.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause the inn signs to be dark when the video quality is set to low.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause some settings to be initialized.
Old Coin Pusher Friends 3 update for 2 August 2024
Additional & Improved Features (Ver. 1.1.0)
