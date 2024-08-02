 Skip to content

Old Coin Pusher Friends 3 update for 2 August 2024

Additional & Improved Features (Ver. 1.1.0)

Build 15234104 · Last edited 2 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a offering box. (You can select it from the screen at the goal.)

  • English has been corrected. （Thank you Will Bott for your cooperation)

  • Overall load measures have been taken.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause the inn signs to be dark when the video quality is set to low.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause some settings to be initialized.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

