MAJOR Backrooms:Rebirth update for 2 August 2024

The Backrooms Rebirth major update

Nearly 20 bugs have been fixed, 3 new chapters have been added, character running and falling animations have been optimized, level files have been added, some UIs have been adjusted, voice calls have been added to be used by holding down V, the sound effects of previous levels and their entity chases have been optimized, level0303 has been weakened, and frame rate restrictions have been added

