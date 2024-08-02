 Skip to content

Trifecta update for 2 August 2024

Minor Patch - 1.06 - August 1

2 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-cleaner loading. When opening; the game would awkwardly sit offset on the screen while loading. The window should now open to the correct size and position on screen before beginning to load.
-fixes the tutorial by adding a continue prompt
-some changes to rendering and loading that should help the game run on certain machines.

