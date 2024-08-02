Game release thanks and tips



Thank you to the players who made the initial purchase and support. There were many issues during the first week of the game's launch, but we will humbly collect feedback and suggestions from each player, and make every effort to update and maintain it as soon as possible. We also release some tips, hoping to improve your gaming experience.

Travel suggestions

During the gameplay, try to kill enemies on the road as much as possible, which can provide important resources for learning skills.

2. Try to learn various skills as much as possible, especially those in the Underworld Technique, which can improve the combat tolerance rate.

3. The game features a multi branch replacement storyline, and the enemies encountered may change, so there are fewer automatic saves. It is strongly recommended to use more save points for saving.

4. It is strongly recommended to use a controller for gameplay, as it can provide a better combat feel.

matters needing attention

Currently, the game performance consumption is relatively high. Try to use the default resolution below 1080P when playing, as there may be frame drops above 2K. Reducing shadow and texture settings and turning off UI may result in some key information UI or effects being blocked, affecting the combat experience. It is strongly recommended to default. Currently, when fighting against the BOSS, the BOSS is located below the character, which can easily cause blind spots in the field of view. It is advisable to adjust the position of the BOSS as much as possible. Some non XBOX controllers may have conflicts with keyboard operations. The solution is to keep the controller plugged in and restart Steam to start the game, or to fully control the keyboard and mouse during the initial unplugged state of the controller. Choose one of the two. The above precautions will be optimized as soon as possible. Thank you again.

There will also be an updated schedule for the next six months in the near future, and we will also provide activity benefits from time to time. Please stay tuned.