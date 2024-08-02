WARBOX 0.0.4.6

This update mostly focuses on bugfixes. Helmskeeper is now playable again.
NEW CONTENT
- Visual improvements in the Menu
- Customization menu visual improvements
- Icons now hover under characters for better visibility in sandbox mode
- Placeholder vehicle interaction animation system (AI ONLY FOR NOW)
- Vehicle Start and Stop Functionality (AI ONLY FOR NOW)
- Vehicle Health Systems (AI ONLY FOR NOW)
NEW CHANGES
- Added commanders to default factions (BlackMeadow and RedThorn)
- AI will prioritize picking up new weapons over other behaviors
- AI will prioritize fighting with guns
Before AI would charge each other and fist fight when they had a perfectly good weapon in their hands.
- Improved MSV Vest textures
- Added more cover in forest areas in Helmskeeper to compensate cover generation bug
- Updated Helmskeeper with Texture remake
BUGFIXES
- Fixed some AI freeze issues on Helmskeeper
- Fixed some spawning issues for OPFOR in Helmskeeper
- Fixed most spawning issues for BLUFOR in Helmskeeper
- Updated Helmskeeper AI navigation and cover logic
- Fixed Helmskeeper Textures
- Fixed 240 Third Person Poses
KNOWN BUGS
- AI Cover logic won't generate for trees. This makes AI freeze when in combat and there is no cover.
- Weapon attachments glitch out for AI after ragdolling.
- AI uses wrong reload when using shotguns resulting in extremely long reload times
- AI will sometimes glitch out and get confused on deciding whether to pick their weapon up or attempt to charge the enemy when in combat
- If AI is left with only a grenade, they will get stuck trying to throw the grenade when in combat
- Most Third person animations are still buggy
Changed files in this update