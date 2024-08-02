 Skip to content

Warbox update for 2 August 2024

WARBOX 0.0.4.6

Last edited 2 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update mostly focuses on bugfixes. Helmskeeper is now playable again.

NEW CONTENT

  • Visual improvements in the Menu
  • Customization menu visual improvements
  • Icons now hover under characters for better visibility in sandbox mode
  • Placeholder vehicle interaction animation system (AI ONLY FOR NOW)
  • Vehicle Start and Stop Functionality (AI ONLY FOR NOW)
  • Vehicle Health Systems (AI ONLY FOR NOW)

NEW CHANGES

  • Added commanders to default factions (BlackMeadow and RedThorn)
  • AI will prioritize picking up new weapons over other behaviors
  • AI will prioritize fighting with guns
    Before AI would charge each other and fist fight when they had a perfectly good weapon in their hands.
  • Improved MSV Vest textures
  • Added more cover in forest areas in Helmskeeper to compensate cover generation bug
  • Updated Helmskeeper with Texture remake

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed some AI freeze issues on Helmskeeper
  • Fixed some spawning issues for OPFOR in Helmskeeper
  • Fixed most spawning issues for BLUFOR in Helmskeeper
  • Updated Helmskeeper AI navigation and cover logic
  • Fixed Helmskeeper Textures
  • Fixed 240 Third Person Poses

KNOWN BUGS

  • AI Cover logic won't generate for trees. This makes AI freeze when in combat and there is no cover.
  • Weapon attachments glitch out for AI after ragdolling.
  • AI uses wrong reload when using shotguns resulting in extremely long reload times
  • AI will sometimes glitch out and get confused on deciding whether to pick their weapon up or attempt to charge the enemy when in combat
  • If AI is left with only a grenade, they will get stuck trying to throw the grenade when in combat
  • Most Third person animations are still buggy

