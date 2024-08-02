Update Notes for 2024 08 01

Patch Notes - The Prison
New Features
- Consumables Can Be Used Outside of Combat Fix: Fixed an issue allowing consumables to be used outside of combat, ensuring intended gameplay mechanics.
Improvements
- BAMultiplayerGameStateComponent: Implemented BAMultiplayerGameStateComponent to better handle multiplayer game state management.
- Session Orchestrator Enhancements: Improved the Session Orchestrator for more robust session handling and player matchmaking.
- Press Esc to Close Store Widget: Added functionality allowing players to close the Store widget by pressing the Esc key for easier navigation.
- Localization Fixes: Updated and corrected localization to ensure accurate translations and text display across all supported languages.
Bug Fixes
- Sawmill to Kitchen Decal Fix: Addressed an issue where decals were incorrectly displayed in the transition between the Sawmill and Kitchen areas.
- Sawmill Navmesh Fix: Corrected the navigation mesh in the Sawmill area to improve AI pathfinding and movement.
- Underground and Administration Lighting and Collision Fixes: Enhanced lighting and resolved collision issues in the Underground and Administration sections for better visual clarity and player navigation.
- BAUser Replication Moved to MultiplayerPlayerStateComponent: Transferred BAUser replication responsibilities to the MultiplayerPlayerStateComponent for more efficient data management.
- Removed Printstring: Eliminated unnecessary printstring outputs to streamline code performance.
- Replication of Subobjects Fix: Fixed issues with the replication of subobjects to ensure proper synchronization across multiplayer sessions.
- Merge from ConsumablesFix to Main: Merged the ConsumablesFix branch into the Main branch, incorporating various consumable item fixes and improvements.
- Windows .ini Settings Set to Default: Reset Windows .ini settings to default values to ensure consistent performance and troubleshooting.
- BAMultiplayer Error Logs and Minor Changes: Added detailed error logging for BAMultiplayer and implemented several minor changes for better stability.
- Added ReplicationResponsability Flag to ProfileComponent: Introduced a replicationResponsability flag in ProfileComponent for improved replication control and efficiency.
- Fix_Clothes: Resolved issues related to clothing items, improving visual appearance and functionality.
- Cloth_Strong_Fixes: Applied strong fixes to various cloth-related bugs, enhancing the overall player experience.
- Null Check in Character Creation: Added a null check in the character creation process to prevent potential crashes and ensure smoother character setup.
Changed files in this update