 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Prison update for 2 August 2024

Update Notes for 2024 08 01

Share · View all patches · Build 15233380 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - The Prison

New Features

  • Consumables Can Be Used Outside of Combat Fix: Fixed an issue allowing consumables to be used outside of combat, ensuring intended gameplay mechanics.

Improvements

  • BAMultiplayerGameStateComponent: Implemented BAMultiplayerGameStateComponent to better handle multiplayer game state management.
  • Session Orchestrator Enhancements: Improved the Session Orchestrator for more robust session handling and player matchmaking.
  • Press Esc to Close Store Widget: Added functionality allowing players to close the Store widget by pressing the Esc key for easier navigation.
  • Localization Fixes: Updated and corrected localization to ensure accurate translations and text display across all supported languages.

Bug Fixes

  • Sawmill to Kitchen Decal Fix: Addressed an issue where decals were incorrectly displayed in the transition between the Sawmill and Kitchen areas.
  • Sawmill Navmesh Fix: Corrected the navigation mesh in the Sawmill area to improve AI pathfinding and movement.
  • Underground and Administration Lighting and Collision Fixes: Enhanced lighting and resolved collision issues in the Underground and Administration sections for better visual clarity and player navigation.
  • BAUser Replication Moved to MultiplayerPlayerStateComponent: Transferred BAUser replication responsibilities to the MultiplayerPlayerStateComponent for more efficient data management.
  • Removed Printstring: Eliminated unnecessary printstring outputs to streamline code performance.
  • Replication of Subobjects Fix: Fixed issues with the replication of subobjects to ensure proper synchronization across multiplayer sessions.
  • Merge from ConsumablesFix to Main: Merged the ConsumablesFix branch into the Main branch, incorporating various consumable item fixes and improvements.
  • Windows .ini Settings Set to Default: Reset Windows .ini settings to default values to ensure consistent performance and troubleshooting.
  • BAMultiplayer Error Logs and Minor Changes: Added detailed error logging for BAMultiplayer and implemented several minor changes for better stability.
  • Added ReplicationResponsability Flag to ProfileComponent: Introduced a replicationResponsability flag in ProfileComponent for improved replication control and efficiency.
  • Fix_Clothes: Resolved issues related to clothing items, improving visual appearance and functionality.
  • Cloth_Strong_Fixes: Applied strong fixes to various cloth-related bugs, enhancing the overall player experience.
  • Null Check in Character Creation: Added a null check in the character creation process to prevent potential crashes and ensure smoother character setup.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1889921
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1889923
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link