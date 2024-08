Share · View all patches · Build 15233314 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 00:19:08 UTC by Wendy

The following functions have been improved.

1- fixed a problem that caused you to not be able to close the options menu correctly (it stayed open in some cases)

2- New functions were added in the home, for example, changing clothes

Great things are coming, be patient.

Thank you for your patience and support towards (OneMoreNight). Att: MikiGames.