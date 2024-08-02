Hotfix #13 Now Available!

Hey everyone,

Hope you're enjoying the launch of Chapter Three. As promised we spent a couple of days to fix the most pressing issues, and improve other facets of the game.

Players now have the ability to cancel Side Hustles and Minigames (Gorb Rush, Prop Hunt, Abduction) by pressing ESC and selecting "Cancel activity"

Fixed a bug where owning the Metro Dungeon Side Hustle wasn't saving for some players

Adjusted hints relating to Takeover 2. Players should now unlock these at the appropriate time

Fixes to graffiti, landscapes and other visual elements in the Metro Dungeon

The game now forces a save in most situations where players have spent money or engaged in quest steps.

Some adjustments to the civilian spawning in La Gordo Valley. Hopefully you should see less people spawning and walking around an active runway, for example.

Changed the unlock path for Takeover 2. It no longer requires the player to own the Drone Racing Side Hustle. The appropriate path is now completing Eternal Pastures, Beggar King's "New Whip" mission.