Spellfarers update for 2 August 2024

Version 0.504 Patch Notes

2 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features
The Wishing Well has been given proper UI. You can toss 1 gold per throw for a chance to win 10 shards.

Gameplay Fixes
Fixed cases of strange polygons displaying for some European players.
Flynt Nokk is no longer unknowable and will show up in the Codex menu after speaking to him.
Fishing prompt updated from E to Space.
You can now click the back button in inventory when the Quick Inventory is toggled.

Visual Fixes
Adjusted environmental lighting.
Syd (Travelling Salesman) now shows the proper icon for shop inventory.
Some trees have been reconfigured to prevent visual pop-in between areas.
Minor terrain texture adjustments in the Wilds.

