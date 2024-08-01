- Elevator in some situation didn't refresh their positions, allowing you to fall through the platform
- NPCs in some area should now patrol correctly.
- All combat arena would lock tiles and prevent normal navigation in the environment on reload (invisible wall).
- Some environment should now have the correct lighting.
Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 1 August 2024
Version Update 1.24.39
Patchnotes via Steam Community
