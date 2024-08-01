 Skip to content

Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 1 August 2024

Version Update 1.24.39

Version Update 1.24.39

  • Elevator in some situation didn't refresh their positions, allowing you to fall through the platform
  • NPCs in some area should now patrol correctly.
  • All combat arena would lock tiles and prevent normal navigation in the environment on reload (invisible wall).
  • Some environment should now have the correct lighting.

