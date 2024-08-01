 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Promise Best Left Unkept - Aya Edition update for 1 August 2024

Simplified Chinese Added!

Share · View all patches · Build 15232623 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 23:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Simplified Chinese has been added to the game. The option has been there for a while, but now the translation has finally reached the content for the last update.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2479301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link