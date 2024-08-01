 Skip to content

Raiders of Valhalla update for 1 August 2024

Update Notes for August 2nd

Build 15232599 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 23:09:15 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a crash that occurred when bringing pets to the battle.
Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to collect a mission.
Fixed a bug that prevented progress on some missions.

