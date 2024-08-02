2024/08/02 Update v1.0.3

v1.0.3

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would freeze in Chapter 3, Episode 3 when played with certain screen settings.

Fixed a problem where opening the menu at a specific timing could cause the game to freeze without stopping the conversation.

Fixed an issue in Chapter 2, Episode 2 where the duvet could be reacquired after finishing bed-making.

This week, we prioritized addressing issues related to gameplay. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to players who experienced disruptions in their game progression.

We are planning to update the guide in the future. While there are no issues in progressing through the story with the current content, players may have varying experiences with the difficulty of the puzzles depending on their individual skills.

Therefore, we are considering how to enhance the guide while maintaining the enjoyment of the puzzle-solving aspect of the game and providing assistance to players who might get stuck. For example, we might implement phased conversations in the guide, allowing players to progress through the story without getting stuck on puzzles. However, creating these phased conversations may take some time.

We will continue to update the game to ensure a comfortable playing experience. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.