BattleCakes update for 1 August 2024

Build v1.1.3 is live now - "Good Knight's Sleep" quest fix

Build v1.1.3 is live now - "Good Knight's Sleep" quest fix

Build 15232222 · Last edited 1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates include:

  • Major bug fix for the "Good Knight's Sleep" quest in Butterworth Heights.
  • Fixed issue with certain quests not completing based on bad function call.
  • Fixed broken Journal NPC entries for Butterworth Heights.

