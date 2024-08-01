 Skip to content

Golf Tour update for 1 August 2024

02.08.2024 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 15231911 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 21:26:15 UTC by Wendy

  1. Steam Achievements showing at a recieve moment (Before showing after close a game)
  2. Resolutions problems fixed
  3. Language dropdown fixed
  4. Level performance optimizations

Windows 64-bit Depot 2761961
