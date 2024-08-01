- Steam Achievements showing at a recieve moment (Before showing after close a game)
- Resolutions problems fixed
- Language dropdown fixed
- Level performance optimizations
Golf Tour update for 1 August 2024
02.08.2024 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
