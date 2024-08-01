 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BioGun update for 1 August 2024

v1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 15231712 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 21:13:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apologies for the back and forth. The branch for updating flipped and we've sorted it out now. We thank you for your patience. 1.05 is now live.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1219241
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1219244
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link