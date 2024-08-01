I was recently made aware of a glitch with the teleporters that caused the spaceship to flicker and end up in random locations when entering a teleporter in sequence behind another. This should now never happen again :)
Space Voyage: The Puzzle Game update for 1 August 2024
Huge Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
