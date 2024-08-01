 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Voyage: The Puzzle Game update for 1 August 2024

Huge Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 15231506 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 20:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


I was recently made aware of a glitch with the teleporters that caused the spaceship to flicker and end up in random locations when entering a teleporter in sequence behind another. This should now never happen again :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2101691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link