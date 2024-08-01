Playtest 1.1.5

- Changed the end of 1-5
- Changed the color of the One God’s name in 0-10 to orange
- Added subtitles for Eric
- Added Floors 101-150 to the Aeon
- Made the 1-5 boss attack much quicker
- Made the 1-5 boss more aggressive
- Changed the 1-5 boss’ difficulty scaling
- Enemy health bars now display how close a Barrier is to breaking
- Fixed that one corner in 0-1 after 2 and a half years
- Kinda fixed an issue where the top of boss health bars were cut off on certain resolutions by just decreasing the size of them (Every other UI element properly scales to screen size, I have no idea why these are so finicky)
- Migrated a part of the Asylum’s Codex entry to the Devil Tree’s
- Added an outro to 0-5’s music
- 0-5R now requires you to kill all enemies instead of just Eden
- Heat multipliers now slowly recover over time (Ex. You hit a target with Strife, Strife’s Heat multiplier for that enemy goes down to, say, 0.5, even if you don’t damage that enemy with another weapon, Strife’s multiplier will slowly recover up to 2.0; It takes ~27 seconds for a multiplier to regenerate from the minimum of 0.33 to the maximum of 2.0 if the enemy is not damaged by anything else)
