v1.2.7 Update!

Mana Cycle Version 1.2.7 has been released! The major changes are as follows:
- Two new playable characters, Electro and Romra! Each characters have new unique abilities, so have fun experimenting with them!
- New backgrounds have been added to the battle scene for visual variety. They can still be disabled with the "Simple BG" option in the settings.
- Some non-functional steam achievements have been fixed, and some new ones have been added!
- The main menu and character select scenes have been refurbished to look nicer.
- Various other bug fixes and improvements.
Happy Cycling, everyone! :]
Changed files in this update