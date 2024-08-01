 Skip to content

Mana Cycle update for 1 August 2024

v1.2.7 Update!

Last edited 1 August 2024

Mana Cycle Version 1.2.7 has been released! The major changes are as follows:

  • Two new playable characters, Electro and Romra! Each characters have new unique abilities, so have fun experimenting with them!
  • New backgrounds have been added to the battle scene for visual variety. They can still be disabled with the "Simple BG" option in the settings.
  • Some non-functional steam achievements have been fixed, and some new ones have been added!
  • The main menu and character select scenes have been refurbished to look nicer.
  • Various other bug fixes and improvements.

Happy Cycling, everyone! :]

