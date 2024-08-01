RAID: World War 2 - Resurgence Hotfix 1

Hello, Raiders

Some of you have had some very unfortunate issues with your savefiles duplicating after trying to play the new update for the first time. After panicking for a bit, it looks like we managed pinpoint the cause, and pushing a quick update to prevent anyone else being affected by this issue.

We're really sorry that this had to be your first introduction to the update, we can't unfortunately fix your saves, but we will look into finding some way to compensate you!

Attempted to fix savefiles getting duplicated when migrating from an old save.

Fixed startup crash related to compressed fonts.

Fixed some descriptions not getting highlighted correctly in the proficiencies menu.

Rally talent: