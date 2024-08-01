V0.8.4 - Aug 1, 2024

For better readability going forward, I’ll separate new content, adjustments to existing content, and bug fixes.
New:
- New Shyble cutscene at Floor 50
- Added new set of NPC dialogue for post cutscene
- Version added to Start menu
- Pressing Esc now pauses the game, while allowing interaction with UI (Please check for bugs and weird interactions!)
Adjustments:
- Darkened settings menu buttons when deactivated
- Completing floor 60 axe quest is now necessary to get into Forest
- Brown mushroom sprite to look less like a muffin
- House upgrade 4 now has a black background
- Removed old V0.6 message for new players
- WASD movement now cancels existing mouse click navigation
Bug Fixes:
- Quickly transitioning between the forest and outside no longer causes the bgm to mute
- Apostrophes now all appear as the same size
- Clicking/pressing shift will now consistently close dialogue
- Refund/Trash text will now show correctly when using a chest/Holden
- Initiate enchantment now actually deducts the additional damage…. Sorry!
- Katie will no longer turn blue when she’s killed without Shield enchantments
Changed files in this update