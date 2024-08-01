 Skip to content

Reborn: An Idle Roguelike RPG update for 1 August 2024

V0.8.4 - Aug 1, 2024

V0.8.4 - Aug 1, 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For better readability going forward, I’ll separate new content, adjustments to existing content, and bug fixes.

New:

  • New Shyble cutscene at Floor 50
  • Added new set of NPC dialogue for post cutscene
  • Version added to Start menu
  • Pressing Esc now pauses the game, while allowing interaction with UI (Please check for bugs and weird interactions!)

Adjustments:

  • Darkened settings menu buttons when deactivated
  • Completing floor 60 axe quest is now necessary to get into Forest
  • Brown mushroom sprite to look less like a muffin
  • House upgrade 4 now has a black background
  • Removed old V0.6 message for new players
  • WASD movement now cancels existing mouse click navigation

Bug Fixes:

  • Quickly transitioning between the forest and outside no longer causes the bgm to mute
  • Apostrophes now all appear as the same size
  • Clicking/pressing shift will now consistently close dialogue
  • Refund/Trash text will now show correctly when using a chest/Holden
  • Initiate enchantment now actually deducts the additional damage…. Sorry!
  • Katie will no longer turn blue when she’s killed without Shield enchantments

