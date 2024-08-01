Version 1.4 - Crossover Cosmetics

Hey everyone, today we have another quick update for you while we are finishing up work on the Boss Rush update (which includes some more surprises!).

We are also working on porting the game to consoles (no platforms confirmed as of yet), so things have been a bit slow on our end. We hope that you enjoy this smaller update in the meantime!

Version 1.4.04 - Patch Notes

New Crossover Cosmetics

New Cosmetics that pay homage to characters from other indie games! Check out the Cosmetics Menu for their unlock requirements.

New Cosmetics

Mediary

Runesmith

Herbalist

Kismet

Gameplay Changes

Wavedash + Mask of Yamphas rework

We have added the garment ability from Mask of Yamphas to the base functionality of the Wavedash skill. This means that you can now do consecutive wavedashes while your dash is on cooldown with any mask equipped, once you unlock the Wavedash skill.

Wavelanding has been improved for better consistency (must approach from the side) and can trigger while Dash is on Cooldown as a Wavedash once the skill is unlocked.

Mask of Yamphas new garment ability: When you Wavedash, gain +30% attack speed for 1 sec.

Blessing changes

Inner Focus: Bonus damage now also applies to any other Attack performed within 1 sec. of the Neutral Attack.

Deep Rend: Can now trigger on bosses once with halved efficiency.

Hypercritical: Can now trigger on bosses, but they resist the insta-kill and receive +25% damage from the Critical Hit instead.

Relic Changes

Ancient Feather: Damage reduced to 25/30/35/40/45% (was using wrong inflated values).

Boombug Idol: Damage increased from 20/40/60/80/100% to 40/55/70/85/100%.

Iron-Mesh Scarf: Damage reduction increased from 14/18/22/26/30% to 20/25/30/35/40%.

Weapon and Combat Changes

All Weapons

All Sweet Spot hitboxes have been tweaked and should now be easier to land consistently.

Astral Cord Bow

Down Attack: increased hitbox size to cover slightly more space behind you.

Up Attack: Added Sweet Spot.

Down-Air Attack: Added Sweet Spot. Knockback angle adjusted to have more horizontal force (still spikes). Fixed an issue that could cause weird knockback angles when hitting more than one enemy with this attack.

Equinox

Side-Air Attack (Scythe Mode): Adjusted hitbox and sweet spot area.

Battle Hammer-Axe (Alternate)

Can dash-cancel during active frames of Side Attack.

Acceleration during Down-Air after a hit connects was reduced.

Astral Cord Bow (Alternate)

Detonate explosion of Neutral Attack bomb: Knockback scaling increased.

Enemies

Armored Guardian: Projectiles spawned from the ones that are shot in its triple shot attack can now be destroyed by projectile blockers such as Impervious Dash.

Perennial High Priestess: Down-Air Attack now spawns 4 projectiles at a wider range instead of 3. Tracking Projectiles count also raised from 3 to 4.

Miscellaneous / QOL changes

You can now equip a Random Cosmetic in the Cosmetics Menu.

The description of Minor Enchantment Tier upgrades was changed to better communicate how they work.

Bug Fixes