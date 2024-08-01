Version 1.4 - Crossover Cosmetics

Hey everyone, today we have another quick update for you while we are finishing up work on the Boss Rush update (which includes some more surprises!).
We are also working on porting the game to consoles (no platforms confirmed as of yet), so things have been a bit slow on our end. We hope that you enjoy this smaller update in the meantime!
Version 1.4.04 - Patch Notes
New Crossover Cosmetics
New Cosmetics that pay homage to characters from other indie games! Check out the Cosmetics Menu for their unlock requirements.
- Ironclad (from Slay the Spire)
- Plasma (Clairen from Rivals of Aether)
- Aquarius (from Astral Ascent)
New Cosmetics
- Mediary
- Runesmith
- Herbalist
- Kismet
Gameplay Changes
Wavedash + Mask of Yamphas rework
- We have added the garment ability from Mask of Yamphas to the base functionality of the Wavedash skill. This means that you can now do consecutive wavedashes while your dash is on cooldown with any mask equipped, once you unlock the Wavedash skill.
- Wavelanding has been improved for better consistency (must approach from the side) and can trigger while Dash is on Cooldown as a Wavedash once the skill is unlocked.
- Mask of Yamphas new garment ability: When you Wavedash, gain +30% attack speed for 1 sec.
Blessing changes
- Inner Focus: Bonus damage now also applies to any other Attack performed within 1 sec. of the Neutral Attack.
- Deep Rend: Can now trigger on bosses once with halved efficiency.
- Hypercritical: Can now trigger on bosses, but they resist the insta-kill and receive +25% damage from the Critical Hit instead.
Relic Changes
- Ancient Feather: Damage reduced to 25/30/35/40/45% (was using wrong inflated values).
- Boombug Idol: Damage increased from 20/40/60/80/100% to 40/55/70/85/100%.
- Iron-Mesh Scarf: Damage reduction increased from 14/18/22/26/30% to 20/25/30/35/40%.
Weapon and Combat Changes
All Weapons
- All Sweet Spot hitboxes have been tweaked and should now be easier to land consistently.
Astral Cord Bow
- Down Attack: increased hitbox size to cover slightly more space behind you.
- Up Attack: Added Sweet Spot.
- Down-Air Attack: Added Sweet Spot. Knockback angle adjusted to have more horizontal force (still spikes). Fixed an issue that could cause weird knockback angles when hitting more than one enemy with this attack.
Equinox
- Side-Air Attack (Scythe Mode): Adjusted hitbox and sweet spot area.
Battle Hammer-Axe (Alternate)
- Can dash-cancel during active frames of Side Attack.
- Acceleration during Down-Air after a hit connects was reduced.
Astral Cord Bow (Alternate)
- Detonate explosion of Neutral Attack bomb: Knockback scaling increased.
Enemies
- Armored Guardian: Projectiles spawned from the ones that are shot in its triple shot attack can now be destroyed by projectile blockers such as Impervious Dash.
- Perennial High Priestess: Down-Air Attack now spawns 4 projectiles at a wider range instead of 3. Tracking Projectiles count also raised from 3 to 4.
- Miscellaneous / QOL changes
- You can now equip a Random Cosmetic in the Cosmetics Menu.
- The description of Minor Enchantment Tier upgrades was changed to better communicate how they work.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that inflated the “seen count” of Spirit Blessings when Luminous Gems are applied on them.
- Equinox Alternate Form: Fixed a bug that caused the knockback of Spear Mode Down-Air Attack to send enemies upwards instead of down.
- Fixed: Enemy types can receive Frostbite damage when spawning after previously dying with Frost.
- Fixed an issue with the Reaction Time skill that caused the bonus to apply for 1 sec. instead of 1.5 sec.
- Target Practice dummies should not die from status effects (Solargenesis)
- Target Practice and Swift Smash dummies should not be affected by accessibility settings
- Fixed: Clicking the run navigation keys in the Journey view resets the menu to the latest run
- Fixed a bug that could cause the Pursuer Guardian's position in the map to change when loading into a save file.
- Localization: Non-English descriptions of the Hopelessly Devoted Achievement had the wrong number of blessings in-game.
- Various minor bug fixes and visual tweaks.
Changed files in this update