死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 1 August 2024

2024.8.2 Game update

1 August 2024

Version upgraded to 0.051

  1. Fixed the bug where pressing 3 on the keyboard would result in being teleported outside the map.
  2. Fixed the bug where the shadow of the backpack would still be displayed even if the male character did not have a backpack.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 死寂 Content Depot 1727651
