Age of Goblins update for 1 August 2024

Update 1.0.1

Update 1.0.1 · Last edited 1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Localization for Simplified Chinese is here!
We also optimized and reduced the final size of the build.

Don't forget to report a bug on steam discussion forum if you find something wrong
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2555570/discussions/

Thanks!

