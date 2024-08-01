Update 1.0.1

Localization for Simplified Chinese is here!
We also optimized and reduced the final size of the build.
Don't forget to report a bug on steam discussion forum if you find something wrong
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2555570/discussions/
Thanks!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Localization for Simplified Chinese is here!
We also optimized and reduced the final size of the build.
Don't forget to report a bug on steam discussion forum if you find something wrong
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2555570/discussions/
Thanks!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update