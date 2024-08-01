 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gladiator: about to die update for 1 August 2024

Boar Update 01/08/24

Share · View all patches · Build 15229278 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest update lets wild boars loose. Can you tame them?

News:

  • Wild boars as a new enemy type
  • Treasures are now hidden in the world
  • Revision of the healer's healing potion mechanics
  • Balancing of shields in particular
    ...

Changed files in this update

Windows Gladiator: about to die Content Depot 1729781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link