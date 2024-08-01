 Skip to content

Time Is Honey update for 1 August 2024

Time is Honey v1.0b Patch Notes

Time is Honey v1.0b Patch Notes · Last edited 1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🐝 Time is Honey v1.0b Patch Notes 🐝

New Features

  • High Tier Golden Bees now have a larger penalty for being in the wrong hive. Tier 1 starts at -10% h/h, increasing by -5% for each next tier.
  • While opening Bee Packs or Accessory Packs, you can now check drop chances at the top left corner.
  • You can now turn Auto Food On/Off using the "Space" key.
  • The game no longer minimizes while alt-tabbing in Fullscreen mode.
  • Accessory Packs now have the same x1, x2, and x5 options as Bee Packs to open multiple packs at once.
  • Added categories to the Encyclobeedia so you don't have to scroll all the way down to check bees from higher-priced hives.
  • You can now hide hives in your hive list.
  • The info box now has a bit of transparency.
  • The demo to full version dialog now appears before loading, with a clearer message.
  • Bees food hitboxes have been increased by 2x, making it a bit easier to feed them!

Bug Fixes

  • Selling multiple bees will no longer hurt your ears!
  • The tutorial box now has the same transparency as in the demo version.
  • Fixed a bug where the hive list didn't update when you sold a hive.
  • Fixed a bug where the game still detected input even when it wasn't focused.
  • Fixed a bug where the info box stayed open after closing the current window.
  • Hive and Bee Rename buttons now play the correct sounds on click.
  • Fixed a bug where certain players couldn't open a free pack at the start of the game.
  • Fixed a bug where the Food Rate Upgrade did nothing.

