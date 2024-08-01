 Skip to content

Parts Unknown 2024 update for 1 August 2024

$150 Grand Prize Quick Match still available!

Share · View all patches · Build 15228696 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 16:09:37 UTC by Wendy

First fighter to 100 wins will win $150 via PayPal. Quick Match Grand Prize will be ending 8/31/2024.

Changed files in this update

macOS English Depot 2822631
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 2822633
  • Loading history…
