 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR The Hamster update for 1 August 2024

New Update: "Wheel of Fortune"

Share · View all patches · Build 15228648 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 15:32:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Wheel of Fortune

Now you can try your luck with the Wheel of Fortune!
Bet 5 of your skins, and they will be destroyed.
In return, you will have a chance to win unique skins from the new "RPG" collection.
But be careful, you might lose your skins and get nothing in return.
Good luck with the new "Wheel of Fortune" update!

Patch Notes:

Wheel of Fortune:

  • Added new functionality allowing players to try their luck and win unique skins.
  • New "RPG" Skin Collection: Added a new collection of skins with unique effects, backgrounds, and sounds.

Dark Theme:

  • Added a dark theme for more comfortable use of the application in low light conditions.

Several fixes and improvements were also made.
Also, an item store was added in Steam with four items from the new collection.

We hope you enjoy the new features and improvements.
Try your luck and get new exciting skins!
Enjoy the game!

Changed depots in macos branch

View more data in app history for build 15228648
macOS Depot 2863002
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link