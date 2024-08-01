New Update: "Wheel of Fortune"

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Wheel of Fortune

Now you can try your luck with the Wheel of Fortune!

Bet 5 of your skins, and they will be destroyed.

In return, you will have a chance to win unique skins from the new "RPG" collection.

But be careful, you might lose your skins and get nothing in return.

Good luck with the new "Wheel of Fortune" update!

Patch Notes:

Wheel of Fortune:

Added new functionality allowing players to try their luck and win unique skins.

New "RPG" Skin Collection: Added a new collection of skins with unique effects, backgrounds, and sounds.

Dark Theme:

Added a dark theme for more comfortable use of the application in low light conditions.

Several fixes and improvements were also made.

Also, an item store was added in Steam with four items from the new collection.

We hope you enjoy the new features and improvements.

Try your luck and get new exciting skins!

Enjoy the game!