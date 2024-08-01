 Skip to content

em.Path Playtest update for 1 August 2024

Patch 0.1.6a rilasciata

Patch 0.1.6a rilasciata

Last edited 1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Aggiunta nuova area a livello iniziale
  • Aggiunto tutorial con lista dei comandi, chiudibile con H
  • Aggiunta selezione degli slot con tasti numerici
  • Nuovo nemico: ShadowDance
  • Nuovo nemico: CrawlingMoth

