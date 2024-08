Share · View all patches · Build 15228144 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Gameplay improvement for level 1: now you will get better instructions of what to do. Also, we adjusted the HP of the boss so it´s more killeable

Drogwarts level: bug fix for some walls that made players to fall down.

Banaverse: Fixed a bluerpint issue that was not enabling the path to the next level