FPS Improvements Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15228130 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

We've been working hard on the next RIDE update, which was planned to launch this week, but it needs a little more time in the oven.

However, we have one important update that we can release today: our new Hard Bullet build with significant FPS improvements!

Key Improvements

Moved to Unity IL2CPP: This new experimental build method provides a significant FPS boost and improved stability. You can expect a 10-20% performance improvement across all locations.

This new experimental build method provides a significant FPS boost and improved stability. You can expect a 10-20% performance improvement across all locations. Overall Experience: This FPS stability improvement makes the overall experience much smoother.

Thank you for your patience and support!

Older Versions Available

We also prepared some older game builds as many of you wanted to check how HB evolved over the years.

August 2023 — this one is know as "moddable", for anyone interested it's better to check with our mods commmunity for more details.

— this one is know as "moddable", for anyone interested it's better to check with our mods commmunity for more details. December 2022 — revolvers and hand poses added.

— revolvers and hand poses added. December 2021 — before more complex heads with mouths were added.

— before more complex heads with mouths were added. OldHB — 2021 version before we moved to new engine.

— 2021 version before we moved to new engine. December 2020 — oldest version, electricity added.

Notice: Old 2021 and 2020 versions have issues with modern Oculus runtimes, works fine with SteamVR.

Here are some of the features we plan to add in the upcoming update next week:

Performance and Stability Improvements;

Explosive Objects: Gas canisters, barrels, etc.

New Challenge Types: Player and Arena challenges;

Unlockable Player Outfits;

More Gun Skin Unlocks;

New Lighting in All Locations;

Current game version: EA 0.6.4.14

Related Devlog Posts:

Join our communities to directly talk to us:

▬▬▬ [DISCORD](discord.gg/QDrUWsJ) ▬▬▬ TWITTER ▬▬▬ MODS ▬▬▬ PATREON ▬▬▬