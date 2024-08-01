WHERE'S BLETTE?

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Blette has gone missing. Where could she be hiding now?! The studio has been hard at work chasing their placeholder cat around, but now she's truly gone and unaccounted for.

We need your help, ballers.

Join our stream as we search for her with your help.

The first one to find her and announce it correctly in our [Discord ](discord.gg/battlecorearena)general chat will get an in-game shout out as the best baller of you all!

Best of luck!

The BattleCore Arena Team