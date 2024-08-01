 Skip to content

BattleCore Arena update for 1 August 2024

WHERE'S BLETTE?

Share · View all patches · Build 15228096 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 14:46:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Blette has gone missing. Where could she be hiding now?! The studio has been hard at work chasing their placeholder cat around, but now she's truly gone and unaccounted for.

We need your help, ballers.

Join our stream as we search for her with your help.

The first one to find her and announce it correctly in our [Discord ](discord.gg/battlecorearena)general chat will get an in-game shout out as the best baller of you all!

Best of luck!
The BattleCore Arena Team

Changed depots in ubisoftgame_preproddev branch

View more data in app history for build 15228096
Depot 2613871
