Life Not Supported update for 1 August 2024

Update 0.5.1.108 - Performance Mode, New Save Button, New Wreckage

Build 15227871 · Last edited 1 August 2024

Howdy Astronauts!

This update changes the following:

  • Changes the pause menu to swap the "Save & Quit" button to "Save". You can now save the game without going to the menu / exiting the game.
  • Added a new "performance mode" focused on allowing the game to be run on even lower spec machines.
  • Added a new wreckage that can be rarely located in the Alpha Belt.
  • Fixed items being stuck behind the net blueprint.
  • Fixed hydroponic solution visual jittering bug in the farm blueprint.
  • Optimised performance of the organics storage.
  • Added collision to the content of the Large Material Holder so you can no longer get stuck inside a full holder.
  • Fixed bug where debris in the beta belt would sometimes not disappear when picked up.
  • Updated the Linux Version (it's been a while)
  • Added a button with a link to the Discord, as some people found it hard to find. I'll put the link here too. https://discord.gg/mSBXyPhTwK come say hi :)

..aaand I think that wraps up this mini update. Just wanted to make a few changes quickly before taking the time to work on the 0.6 update. Next up, Gamma belt!

As always, thank you for playing my game,
Sam :)

