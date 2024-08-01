Update 0.5.1.108 - Performance Mode, New Save Button, New Wreckage

Howdy Astronauts!
This update changes the following:
- Changes the pause menu to swap the "Save & Quit" button to "Save". You can now save the game without going to the menu / exiting the game.
- Added a new "performance mode" focused on allowing the game to be run on even lower spec machines.
- Added a new wreckage that can be rarely located in the Alpha Belt.
- Fixed items being stuck behind the net blueprint.
- Fixed hydroponic solution visual jittering bug in the farm blueprint.
- Optimised performance of the organics storage.
- Added collision to the content of the Large Material Holder so you can no longer get stuck inside a full holder.
- Fixed bug where debris in the beta belt would sometimes not disappear when picked up.
- Updated the Linux Version (it's been a while)
- Added a button with a link to the Discord, as some people found it hard to find. I'll put the link here too. https://discord.gg/mSBXyPhTwK come say hi :)
..aaand I think that wraps up this mini update. Just wanted to make a few changes quickly before taking the time to work on the 0.6 update. Next up, Gamma belt!
As always, thank you for playing my game,
Sam :)
Changed files in this update