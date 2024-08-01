Update 0.5.1.108 - Performance Mode, New Save Button, New Wreckage

Share · View all patches · Build 15227871 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Howdy Astronauts!

This update changes the following:

Changes the pause menu to swap the "Save & Quit" button to "Save". You can now save the game without going to the menu / exiting the game.

Added a new "performance mode" focused on allowing the game to be run on even lower spec machines.

Added a new wreckage that can be rarely located in the Alpha Belt.

Fixed items being stuck behind the net blueprint.

Fixed hydroponic solution visual jittering bug in the farm blueprint.

Optimised performance of the organics storage.

Added collision to the content of the Large Material Holder so you can no longer get stuck inside a full holder.

Fixed bug where debris in the beta belt would sometimes not disappear when picked up.

Updated the Linux Version (it's been a while)

Added a button with a link to the Discord, as some people found it hard to find. I'll put the link here too. https://discord.gg/mSBXyPhTwK come say hi :)

..aaand I think that wraps up this mini update. Just wanted to make a few changes quickly before taking the time to work on the 0.6 update. Next up, Gamma belt!

As always, thank you for playing my game,

Sam :)