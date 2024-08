Share · View all patches · Build 15227846 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy

It's time to reach out to more Fairies around the world!

The Glitch Fairy can now be played in French, and is more accessible with the new Story mode!

The game will auto-detect if your Steam is in English or French but you can also change the language on the world map menu.

Story mode makes you start the game with 4 additional hearts and lowers the KO penalty to 1 coin instead of five.

This update also includes some polish and bug fixing.