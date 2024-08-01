 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spellfarers update for 1 August 2024

Version 0.502

Share · View all patches · Build 15227543 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additional bug fixes based on initial Early Access reports and testing. Thank you for your bug reports!

Gameplay Features

  • Added Starter Items to stores. They can be found in the Tailor (Sovann) and Blacksmith (Jinni) stores.
  • NPCs have been given a unique nameplate color to help distinguish them from players.

Gameplay Fixes

  • Fixed the flickering player interaction prompt.
  • Fixed in issue an quick menu (controller) where items that aren't currently selected would sometimes be highlighted.
  • Fixed an issue where players could buy an item from the travelling merchant (Apothecary) with shards without having the proper amount.
  • Fixed a problem where the craft prompt would disappear after cancelling from the craft multiple popup.
  • Backend adjustments to the spellbook intro logic.
  • Fish are now properly consumed when used as spell ingredients.
  • Fixed the heart meter so it properly shows favour level with NPCs.
  • Adjusted the targeting of public workbenches. This should allow you to use the available workbenches outside of your homestead.

Visual and Text Fixes

  • Fixed a missing string that caused the Simple Toolkit quest item to display in text as qitem_simpletoolkit.
  • Corrected some dialogue typos.
  • Fixed a blurry item thumbnail.
  • Fixed short hair clipping through the skin when rotating and scaling ears.
  • Fixed gaps in the wrist area during some animations.
  • Fixed clipping issues with Traveler's tunic in specific body shapes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1569421
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1569422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link