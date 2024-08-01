Version 0.502

Additional bug fixes based on initial Early Access reports and testing. Thank you for your bug reports!
Gameplay Features
- Added Starter Items to stores. They can be found in the Tailor (Sovann) and Blacksmith (Jinni) stores.
- NPCs have been given a unique nameplate color to help distinguish them from players.
Gameplay Fixes
- Fixed the flickering player interaction prompt.
- Fixed in issue an quick menu (controller) where items that aren't currently selected would sometimes be highlighted.
- Fixed an issue where players could buy an item from the travelling merchant (Apothecary) with shards without having the proper amount.
- Fixed a problem where the craft prompt would disappear after cancelling from the craft multiple popup.
- Backend adjustments to the spellbook intro logic.
- Fish are now properly consumed when used as spell ingredients.
- Fixed the heart meter so it properly shows favour level with NPCs.
- Adjusted the targeting of public workbenches. This should allow you to use the available workbenches outside of your homestead.
Visual and Text Fixes
- Fixed a missing string that caused the Simple Toolkit quest item to display in text as qitem_simpletoolkit.
- Corrected some dialogue typos.
- Fixed a blurry item thumbnail.
- Fixed short hair clipping through the skin when rotating and scaling ears.
- Fixed gaps in the wrist area during some animations.
- Fixed clipping issues with Traveler's tunic in specific body shapes.
