myPOPGOES is OUT!

Hey everyone!

myPOPGOES is now available to purchase! It's $3.99 for the duration of the FNAF anniversary event, then it'll be $4.99 just like POPGOES Arcade.

I'm very proud of the content we've made for this game. It's a casual, cute, mysterious, weird little experience. It's a gift from me to the fans who love the characters and lore of POPGOES.

I do want to remind you guys that this game will not be flawless on launch. There are some technical errors we are aware of, and are still working on amending. To our knowledge all gameplay is accessible and should play without major hitches, but there are some bugs relating to menus, save states, UI, maybe achievements, things like that. For most people, and for most of the game, it will be fine. But if you run into any problems just know that we are here, and we won't abandon the project. I promise it will eventually be perfect, and I'm sorry I can't say it already is.

Shit happens - we did our best. Just keep us posted on any feedback you have, and please try to be patient and forgiving when the game is out. I seriously haven't had any proper sleep in days, and I am kind of terrified. Lol.

This is still a huge and positive moment for FNAF. It is an honour to have a POPGOES entry be a part of such a monumental event in the series' history. Thank you Scott, and thank you to the community who has accepted us as an addition to the franchise. Let's keep going!

You can watch the release trailer here: