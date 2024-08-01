 Skip to content

Valley Peaks update for 1 August 2024

Patch 1.0.3.0

Patch 1.0.3.0 · Last edited 1 August 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It was long awaited but its here! Get your hopping legs ready because it's time to climb fast!

Bugs
  • fixed speed climb times being overwritten
  • fixed various achievements
  • fixed cursor not showing in menu
  • fixed black screen on some minigames
  • fixed bone king quest reward
  • fixed issues with jetpack and glider
  • fixed FOV issues with binoculars
  • fixed teleporting during cutscene
Content
  • removed a gacha machine due to oversupply of gachas
Miscellaneous
  • added missing credits

