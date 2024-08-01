Patch 1.0.3.0

It was long awaited but its here! Get your hopping legs ready because it's time to climb fast!
Bugs
- fixed speed climb times being overwritten
- fixed various achievements
- fixed cursor not showing in menu
- fixed black screen on some minigames
- fixed bone king quest reward
- fixed issues with jetpack and glider
- fixed FOV issues with binoculars
- fixed teleporting during cutscene
Content
- removed a gacha machine due to oversupply of gachas
Miscellaneous
- added missing credits
Changed files in this update