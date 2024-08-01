- Fixed Item Drop system from chests
- Added new chest and new key
- Added limit for clicks per second
- Reset clicks count and added leaderboard
- Added timeout for chest random item drop carousel
Fabergegg update for 1 August 2024
Update Notes for August 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
