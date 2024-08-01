 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fabergegg update for 1 August 2024

Update Notes for August 1

Share · View all patches · Build 15227136 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Item Drop system from chests
  • Added new chest and new key
  • Added limit for clicks per second
  • Reset clicks count and added leaderboard
  • Added timeout for chest random item drop carousel

Changed files in this update

Depot 1177541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link