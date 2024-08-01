Hotfix #3 - Black screen and Achievements Bugs

Dear Hogardians!

Even though we released a new patch yesterday, we’ve just found a solution to one of the most vexing issues since Cataclismo’s release. Thus, we’ve deployed a new hotfix.

Featuring:

Black Screen Bug

Fixed the “black screen issue”, caused by players having their gStats (Global Stats) file corrupted after an unexpected game closure.

gStats and Achievements

Now, resetting the gStats file doesn’t restart the achievements progression, letting everyone keep their current achievements.

Thanks for your support

When it comes to AMD users and the unusual visual glitch, you should’ve received a private message with a possible workaround. Plus, we’re in conversations with AMD to find a definitive solution to this issue as soon as possible. As always, we’re listening and ready to help if it doesn’t.

Please keep letting us know your thoughts and help us go from Early Access to one of the finest RTS around!

Go low and throw!

Hogardian Herald