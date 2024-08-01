 Skip to content

绝命游歌 update for 1 August 2024

【Patch Note】Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 15226710 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 13:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.8 Update notes

  1. Fix bug that astrolabe cannot be all unlocked
  2. Fix bug that 'World United' skill cannot be unlocked.
  3. Fix bug that some achievement cannot be achieved in some cases.

