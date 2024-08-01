 Skip to content

Autopanic Zero update for 1 August 2024

v1.0.14 - August 1st, 2024

Build 15226522 · Last edited 1 August 2024

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an error where Chipset UI isn't displayed properly
  • Fixed an error where Boss Links won't disappear properly
  • Increased effective Max Entropy increment from 1 unit to 3 unit

