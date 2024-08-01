v1.0.14 - August 1st, 2024
Bugfixes
- Fixed an error where Chipset UI isn't displayed properly
- Fixed an error where Boss Links won't disappear properly
- Increased effective Max Entropy increment from 1 unit to 3 unit
