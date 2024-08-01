 Skip to content

JIANGHU CHRONICLES update for 1 August 2024

《江湖录》EA版首周更新汇总

Share · View all patches · Build 15226336 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.7.1.2版本
·增加不限帧率设置
·增加可调整伤害数字大小选项
·修复比武大会卡死bug
·修复创建游戏刷新天赋bug
·修复阵法导致的卡死
·修复进入血海深仇卡死bug
·修复奇遇和剧情其他NPC路过导致卡死
·闭关室打坐数值优化
·桃花谷河流无限溺水修复
·九阳觉冷却时间调整
·部分外事说明优化
·奇遇弟子兵器优化
·修复嗜血咒和无上神功的描述错误
·修复配方：奇珍汤药的效果描述错误
·修复月清湖剿匪资源任务无法交纳任务物品
·部分错别字修改

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 1909841
