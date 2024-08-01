0.7.1.2版本
·增加不限帧率设置
·增加可调整伤害数字大小选项
·修复比武大会卡死bug
·修复创建游戏刷新天赋bug
·修复阵法导致的卡死
·修复进入血海深仇卡死bug
·修复奇遇和剧情其他NPC路过导致卡死
·闭关室打坐数值优化
·桃花谷河流无限溺水修复
·九阳觉冷却时间调整
·部分外事说明优化
·奇遇弟子兵器优化
·修复嗜血咒和无上神功的描述错误
·修复配方：奇珍汤药的效果描述错误
·修复月清湖剿匪资源任务无法交纳任务物品
·部分错别字修改
JIANGHU CHRONICLES update for 1 August 2024
《江湖录》EA版首周更新汇总
