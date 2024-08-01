 Skip to content

二战前线合集 update for 1 August 2024

Input & Sfx & Music adjustment added, and secondary confirmation for the exit.

Share · View all patches · Build 15226043 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 12:09:40 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings:

Commando 2
1, Added input setting button in the game start page, as well as adjustment buttons for sound effects and music.
2, Added a secondary confirmation for the exit button in the lower right corner to prevent it from being ejected by mistake.
3, Fixed a bug that the super enemy soldier sometimes can't be woken up in the first level.

Commando X

  1. Adjusted the game difficulty to make the game more exciting.
    2, Added input setting function on the game start page, as well as adjustment buttons for sound effects and music.
  2. Added a secondary confirmation for the exit button in the lower right corner to prevent it from being ejected by mistake.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3059011
