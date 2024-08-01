Input & Sfx & Music adjustment added, and secondary confirmation for the exit.

This update brings:
Commando 2
1, Added input setting button in the game start page, as well as adjustment buttons for sound effects and music.
2, Added a secondary confirmation for the exit button in the lower right corner to prevent it from being ejected by mistake.
3, Fixed a bug that the super enemy soldier sometimes can't be woken up in the first level.
Commando X
- Adjusted the game difficulty to make the game more exciting.
2, Added input setting function on the game start page, as well as adjustment buttons for sound effects and music.
- Added a secondary confirmation for the exit button in the lower right corner to prevent it from being ejected by mistake.
Changed files in this update