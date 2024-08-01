 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fable Grove update for 1 August 2024

Quick Early Access Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 15225894 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 11:32:19 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It looks like our Steam Inventory integration has some issues so I am scrambling to sort that as soon as possible. In the meantime, this patch will stop players from abusing clicker software to cheat in our scoreboards (yes, I'm looking at you Madhunter, cheating isn't cool!)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3089761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link