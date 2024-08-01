It looks like our Steam Inventory integration has some issues so I am scrambling to sort that as soon as possible. In the meantime, this patch will stop players from abusing clicker software to cheat in our scoreboards (yes, I'm looking at you Madhunter, cheating isn't cool!)
Fable Grove update for 1 August 2024
Quick Early Access Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
