Version 0.2.8 has been released.

## Fixes

Fixed an issue where progress could not be made from the title screen under certain conditions.

This is an emergency update addressing the issue that occurred after the version 0.2.7 update. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

We will continue to work on improvements to make the game even better. Thank you for your support of Witch & Lilies.